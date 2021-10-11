Too many children in Jersey may be living in unsuitable residential care because of a lack of foster families, service bosses have said.

The fostering service has launched an appeal to "urgently" find more people to look after children.

There are currently 74 children being looked after and 48 approved foster carers in the island.

The service said it hoped the recruitment campaign would find between five and 10 new foster families "to help with the growing number of children in residential care".

Mark Owers, who leads the fostering team, said: "There has been an increase because of pressures in things like domestic abuse, mental health in parents deteriorating, financial issues, as well as increases in drug and alcohol use.

"But also children have found it difficult [recently] and young people are experiencing high levels of anxiety and challenges themselves, which is making it difficult for their parents to look after them."

He added that the coronavirus pandemic had also put extra strain on the service.