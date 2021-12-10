Ambulance worker jailed for sexually assaulting teenager
At a glance
Jamie Robinson sent numerous messages to the victim, trying to convince her to go to his flat
The 15-year-old was sexually assaulted by Robinson, leaving her "traumatised", a court was told
Robinson was jailed for seven years and six months
The victim was commended by police for her bravery reporting the crimes
- Published
An ambulance worker who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl after "bombarding" her with inappropriate messages on social media has been jailed.
Jamie Robinson, 33, of West Street, Thorne, Doncaster, convinced the girl to visit his flat before assaulting her, despite her crying and asking him to stop, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
The emergency medical technician was found guilty earlier this week on two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.
Jailing Robinson for seven years and six months, judge Mr Recorder Keir Monteith QC praised the victim for reporting the attack to the police.
'Increasingly aggressive'
After receiving numerous messages on Facebook and Snapchat, the victim had told Robinson she did not want to go to his flat, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Det Sgt Kath Coulter said his messages had become "increasingly aggressive" and the teenager had become upset by them.
"Due to his constant harassment, she reluctantly agreed to meet him," Det Sgt Coulter added.
In September 2019, Robinson picked up the victim from near her home before taking her back to his flat where he assaulted her.
"Even after the victim shouted at him to stop and demanded he take her back home, he continued to touch her inappropriately and make sexual comments," Det Sgt Coulter said.
Later that month, Robinson's victim contacted Childline to report the assault and he was arrested.
'Justice served'
Following the guilty verdict, Robinson was sentenced on Thursday to seven years and six months in prison for assault by penetration and two years and six months for the sexual assaults, the sentences to run concurrently.
Sentencing Robinson, Mr Recorder Keir Monteith said he had taken advantage of his position of trust and set out with a significant amount of planning to commit the offences.
Det Sgt Coulter said the victim had been "left traumatised" by what happened to her and she was commended for her bravery in coming forward.
"I want to be very clear - a victim will never get in trouble with the police for reporting these crimes," she said.
"We are there to listen to you, support you and seek justice for what has happened. I am satisfied that in this case justice has been served."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.