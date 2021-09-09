A major police search was launched after a two-year-old boy was snatched from a front garden in North Yorkshire.

The child was grabbed by an unknown woman at about 12:30 BST on Tuesday in Eggborough.

The boy's mother, who heard the incident unfolding, ran out to challenge the stranger, who then dropped the child and ran away along Selby Road.

A large number of police officers and a police helicopter were deployed to hunt for the woman but were unable to locate her.

The suspect is described as white, of skinny build, with long, dark hair tied back in a bun.

She was wearing a blue baseball cap, white shirt with blue sleeves, jogging bottoms and white trainers.

The child was uninjured, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson said: "Although incidents like this are rare, please be vigilant, and contact us if you have any information that could assist our investigation."

Inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the woman involved.

