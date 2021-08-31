Vandalism of Ally Bally Bee writer's statue 'devastating'

A vandal attack on a statue which honours the writer of the children's rhyme Ally Bally Bee has been described as "devastating" for a Borders town.

The tribute to Robert Coltart was unveiled in Galashiels' Market Square about two years ago.

However, one of the series of statues was knocked to the ground on Sunday afternoon.

Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine said it was a major blow so soon after a visitor centre for the Great Tapestry of Scotland opened in the town.