Vandalism of Ally Bally Bee writer's statue 'devastating'
- Published
A vandal attack on a statue which honours the writer of the children's rhyme Ally Bally Bee has been described as "devastating" for a Borders town.
The tribute to Robert Coltart was unveiled in Galashiels' Market Square about two years ago.
However, one of the series of statues was knocked to the ground on Sunday afternoon.
Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine said it was a major blow so soon after a visitor centre for the Great Tapestry of Scotland opened in the town.
Robert Coltart penned Coulter's Candy in the 19th Century to help sell his home-made confectionery as he travelled across the region.
The statues in Galashiels - featuring the salesman and children coming to buy his sweets - were put in place as part of wider plans to help regenerate the town centre.
Mr Jardine said the damage to the artwork could hardly have come at a worse time.
"We have just had the tapestry launch on Thursday and then we come to this at the weekend," he said.
"It has been there for maybe two years now.
"On a Sunday afternoon to be alerted that it is lying there and somebody has either vandalised it or tried to steal it is just absolutely devastating for the town."
'Behavioural issue'
A task force has been put together to put the statue back in place as soon as possible and further strengthen its base.
Mr Jardine said: "It is a beautiful piece of art, designed for the people of Gala, designed for tourists to come and get pictures, designed for people to come and stand beside - and somebody wants to damage it like that?
"It is a behavioural issue more than anything – how can we fix people’s behaviour?
"It is having pride in your town - and that is hard when people do damage like this.”
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact police.