A woman who died after being hit by a car in Hull city centre has been named as 31-year-old Rebecca Lisa Kirby.

Ms Kirby was struck by the vehicle on Lowgate at about 23:15 BST on Friday, Humberside Police said.

Witnesses to the crash, which involved a black Kia Sportage, have been urged to contact police.

Officers are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the car shortly before the incident.