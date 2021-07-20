Charles and Camilla visit the Isles of Scilly
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have visited the Isles of Scilly.
The royal couple spent time on St Mary's, the largest island in the archipelago on Tuesday.
They also visited Bryher, one of the smaller inhabited islands which lie 28 miles off the coast of Cornwall.
Prince Charles and Camilla, who are on day two of a three-day tour of Devon and Cornwall, were greeted by beaming schoolchildren when they arrived at Five Islands Academy.
They were taken to the school in electric vehicles which are available to hire as part of a community car-share scheme.
When Prince Charles saw some children holding flowers, he asked them: “Are you going to show us your flowers. They are splendid. Well done.”
Later the prince joined secondary school pupils for an eco-conference involving local stakeholders, while Camilla met primary school pupils from the school’s eco-committee.
The royal couple then went to Porthcressa Quay where they met members of Healthwatch, local police and staff from the island’s only care home, Park House, who have supported the community during the pandemic.
On Bryher, the couple visited local businesses including Island Fish and Veronica’s Farm.
Island Fish is run by the Pender family who say they have been fishing the waters of Scilly for "as far back as we can trace".
At Veronica's Farm, a family-owned traditional fudge maker, the couple watched the homemade treat being made.