Charles and Camilla visit the Isles of Scilly

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have visited the Isles of Scilly.

The royal couple spent time on St Mary's, the largest island in the archipelago on Tuesday.

They also visited Bryher, one of the smaller inhabited islands which lie 28 miles off the coast of Cornwall.

Prince Charles and Camilla, who are on day two of a three-day tour of Devon and Cornwall, were greeted by beaming schoolchildren when they arrived at Five Islands Academy.