Two large sections of the pier were washed into the sea in 1978, with what remains being largely land-based.

Mr Mellor said: “Losing so much of the pier to a storm was a great shame, a great loss to the town and when we bought it earlier this year it was in the belief that it is our duty to maintain and try to improve it for future generations.

“Our ambition [is] to restore the pier to its original length – and more besides," he said, adding that the development would create new jobs and help attract more visitors to the resort.

The group's finance director Claire Draper said they were launching a consultation on the plans and wanted to get the views of local people and visitors.

"We are really excited to get people's thoughts on the extension and what type of attractions they want to see," she added.

The Nottingham-based firm, which began as a travelling funfair, already owns the nearby Fantasy Island theme park in Ingoldmells.