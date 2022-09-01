South Uist ferry sailings set for disruption
At a glance
Ferry sailings to South Uist look set to be disrupted for two weeks.
Repairs need to be done to the linkspan - the structure providing a link to the ferry and shore - at Lochboisdale
CalMac said it was looking at alternative options for ferry travel for islanders
The work is due to start from 24 September
South Uist is facing fresh disruption to its ferry services next month due to essential repairs to the pier at Lochboisdale.
Ferry operator CalMac said the linkspan would be closed for two weeks from 24 September so that wire lifting ropes could be replaced.
It said it was urgently reviewing alternative options for islanders affected, including sailings to Lochmaddy on North Uist from either Uig on Skye or Mallaig.
Engineers identified the problem with the linkspan during a routine inspection.
Loading restrictions have been in place on the structure since 16 August which have prevented lorries of 44 tonnes from using it.
In May, there was days-long disruption to South Uist's ferry service when the MV Lord of the Isles was put out of action because it needed repairs to its firefighting system.
'Minimise disruption'
Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), which owns the ferries and ports used by CalMac, said the state of the linkspan's ropes was a safety concern.
Morven Bridges, head of engineering, said: “We understand islanders will be concerned about the impact on lifeline ferry services.
"We are working closely with CalMac and our contractor to minimise disruption as far as possible and certainly to ensure there is no delay in the replacement work programme and the linkspan returns to service no later than Saturday 8 October.”
Lifting ropes on the linkspan at Barra's Castlebay Ferry Terminal also need to be replaced.
CMAL said measures were in place to allow for the continued use of the pier and dates for the repairs would not clash with Lochboisdale closure.