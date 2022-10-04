Attempted murder arrest after city stabbing
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Nottingham.
Officers were called to Lower Parliament Street at about 12:45 BST on Friday after a 17-year-old boy was injured.
The teenager was taken to hospital with chest and leg injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.
He was later arrested during the early hours of Saturday on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of cannabis and remains in custody.
The arrested 16-year-old was detained on Tuesday morning and remains in custody, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Meanwhile, the force said an 18-year-old man had appeared before magistrates on Monday charged with possession of a knife in a public place, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs in relation to the incident.
Det Insp Jon Kerry said: "This is very much an ongoing investigation and while I am pleased we have arrested another suspect in relation to the incident we still need anyone who can help to come forward."