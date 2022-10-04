A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Nottingham.

Officers were called to Lower Parliament Street at about 12:45 BST on Friday after a 17-year-old boy was injured.

The teenager was taken to hospital with chest and leg injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

He was later arrested during the early hours of Saturday on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of cannabis and remains in custody.