New wooden statues are Wombling free in Alderney
Five wooden statues shaped like famous children's book and television characters are Wombling free in Alderney.
The Wombles, and another statue shaped like a hedgehog reading a Wombles book, have been put up at various locations around the island "for the enjoyment of islanders and visitors alike", the States said.
The Womble statues themselves, by artist Mike Burgess, are 4ft (1.2m) high, weigh 550lb (250kg) and are made of English oak.
The characters were created by author Elizabeth Beresford, who lived in Alderney from 1978 until she died in 2010, aged 84.
After the success of her books, they went on to become a popular television series, first aired between 1973-1975, with multiple repeats since then.
The statues, sponsored by local organisations and businesses, have been placed at the harbour, the Butes, the airport and the Woodland Trail and lighthouse areas.
