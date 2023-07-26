A car was set on fire in a suspected arson attack outside a home in a North Yorkshire town, according to police.

The red Volkswagen Golf was set alight on Meadow Drive in Northallerton at around 03:35 BST on Tuesday, North Yorkshire Police said.

The fire spread to the homeowner's fence and garden shed and caused significant damage.

Officers have asked anyone who saw a man riding a bike on nearby Bullamoor Road at the time of the fire, or who has information about the blaze, to contact police.