Police have said "it's fortunate nobody has been seriously hurt" after a spate of arson attacks on properties in Filey.

Concerns arose after several fires were started on the evening of Wednesday 15 March at the rear of properties on West Avenue.

Fires were also started on Thursday 16 March on Pasture Crescent and Station Avenue, as well as on Saturday 1 April, when a property was set alight at Lowfield Caravan Park.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation and is appealing for anyone who may have information that could help identify the culprits.