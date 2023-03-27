A female peregrine falcon has laid her first egg of the season at her nesting box in Nottingham city centre.

The pair of falcons returned to their ninth floor-home of the Newton building at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) in preparation for the breeding season last month.

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, which manages the project in partnership with the university, said the egg was seen at 19:34 BST on Sunday.

The trust added the female was expected to lay up to four eggs over the next few days before incubation begins.