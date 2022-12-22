A man who died 17 days after he was attacked by three men posing as border officials has been named.

Martin Truett, 63, was seriously hurt at his home on Highfield Road in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, on the evening of 25 November.

He died in hospital on 12 December and Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation.

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury urged people in the local area to review any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage they may have.