S﻿cotland's daily avalanche hazard forecasts are set to resume on 15 December.

T﻿he Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) provides assessments for six mountain areas from mid December to about mid April.

F﻿orecasts are given for Lochaber, Glen Coe, Northern and Southern Cairngorms Creag Meagaidh and Torridon.

S﻿AIS recorded a provisional figure of 162 avalanches for the 2021-22 winter season.

The highest number ever - 350 avalanches - was recorded in the 2014-15 season.

A﻿ standby avalanche forecast is being provided for the Northern Cairngorms and Lochaber.

T﻿he forecasts are used by walkers, climbers and snowsports enthusiasts in planning trips into the hills.

T﻿he Mountain Weather Information Service has forecast some snow for Scotland's mountains next week, but said accumulations were likely to be fairly small.