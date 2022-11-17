Date set for new avalanche information season
Scotland's daily avalanche hazard forecasts are set to resume on 15 December.
The Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) provides assessments for six mountain areas from mid December to about mid April.
Forecasts are given for Lochaber, Glen Coe, Northern and Southern Cairngorms Creag Meagaidh and Torridon.
SAIS recorded a provisional figure of 162 avalanches for the 2021-22 winter season.
The highest number ever - 350 avalanches - was recorded in the 2014-15 season.
A standby avalanche forecast is being provided for the Northern Cairngorms and Lochaber.
The forecasts are used by walkers, climbers and snowsports enthusiasts in planning trips into the hills.
The Mountain Weather Information Service has forecast some snow for Scotland's mountains next week, but said accumulations were likely to be fairly small.