Walker who fell down hole taking photo rescued
At a glance
A man fell 18m (60ft) into a large hole after trying to take a photo in the Yorkshire Dales, a rescue organisation said
The casualty was found at the bottom of Hull Pot and volunteers from a cave rescue organisation helped to lift him out
He suffered a head injury and a broken collarbone in the fall
A walker fell into a large, rocky hole after trying to take a photograph at a Yorkshire Dales beauty spot, his rescuers have said.
The man fell over the edge of Hull Pot near Horton in Ribblesdale as he "ventured just a little too far" while trying to snap a photo and plunged 18m (60ft) to the ground.
An air ambulance took him to hospital after he was carried out of the gulley by volunteers from the Cave Rescue Organisation (CRO) on Sunday, they said.
He is thought to have suffered a head injury and a broken collarbone.
The casualty had landed on rocks below the cliff shortly after 13:00 BST, with a local farmer helping to transport a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew to the scene, a CRO spokesperson said.
The man had regained consciousness and was described as quite chatty, they added.
Once carried across and out of the hole, the man was taken to hospital.
Earlier this year, the chasm, which is 300ft (91m) long and about 60ft (18m) wide, was pictured full of water following heavy rainfall.
