T﻿he derailment caused "significant damage" to tracks, a railway bridge and line side equipment such signalling.

M﻿r Miles told BBC Radio Cumbria: "The demolished parapet on one side of the bridge will have to be rebuilt as it is part of the structure of the bridge, and it's got to be firm enough as it holds the ballasts that hold the tracks in place.

"So the mortar will have to have gone off for it to be strong enough to take the weight of the ballasts, so that's a bridge rebuilding job."

Another area he was concerned about was how to get the cement powder out of the derailed wagons, especially as he said one of the wagons was upside down, so any operation would have to lift the carriage the "right way round" to be able to get the contents out.

A spokesperson for N﻿etwork Rail said contractors had been on site removing the cement from the wagons and it was hoped the operation to lift the wagons would start next week.

T﻿o do the job, a crane will have to be built at the scene, which Network Rail said will take about three days.

Buses are replacing Northern services on the line between Carlisle and Appleby and Carlisle and Settle.