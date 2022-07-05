A man is in a "serious condition" in hospital after being assaulted in Truro, Cornwall, police said.

Devon and Cornwall police are investigating a serious assault which happened at about 22:30 BST outside the Railway Tavern on Station Road on Saturday.

A 50-year-old man sustained a head injury and was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where he is still being treated.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward with information.