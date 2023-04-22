Being named Lucky Lad did not help a bull who had to be rescued by firefighters after falling into a drainage ditch.

The 15-year-old bull could not get out and started frothing at the mouth.

The owner of the farm in Crook, County Durham, called the RSPCA who then had to enlist the support of County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

RSPCA inspector Rachael Hurst the animal was "exhausted and weak after trying to free himself".