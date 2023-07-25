A Trust dedicated to restoring an historic canal through Surrey and Sussex has taken another step towards its goal.

The Wey and Arun Canal Trust has announced the purchase of a section of the waterway near Loxwood, West Sussex.

Following a previous purchase in May, the Trust now owns a mile (1.5km) of the route.

The Trust aims to restore the 23-mile route to full navigability, providing a link between the English Channel and Britain's inland waterways.