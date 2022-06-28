'Nighthawk' metal detectorist sought after abbey damage
At a glance
A police investigation was launched after a metal detectorist was believed to have been spotted at Roche Abbey in Rotherham
Holes appeared in the site's lawn between 3 and 4 June
Using a metal detector at the protected site is illegal, South Yorkshire Police said
Witnesses are encouraged to speak to police
A metal detectorist who damaged the gardens of a 12th Century Rotherham monastery is being sought by police.
The front lawn of the Roche Abbey ruins in Maltby was dug up overnight between 3 and 4 June, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Officers believe someone using a detector illegally was spotted at the protected English Heritage site that evening.
Police asked any witnesses, or those who had information on what happened, to get in touch.
Those who detect illegally under the cover of darkness are often referred to as "nighthawks".
PC Nathan Winder, from the Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said any acts of criminal damage or disturbance at the abbey fell under the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Area Act 1979.
“We believe that someone was in the area with a metal detector, during the night, which again is illegal under the act, before digging up the land.
“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen something suspicious to come forward and assist us with our enquiries.”
In 2019, holes were spotted in the abbey lawn which prompted a similar appeal by police.
