A metal detectorist who damaged the gardens of a 12th Century Rotherham monastery is being sought by police.

The front lawn of the Roche Abbey ruins in Maltby was dug up overnight between 3 and 4 June, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Officers believe someone using a detector illegally was spotted at the protected English Heritage site that evening.

Police asked any witnesses, or those who had information on what happened, to get in touch.