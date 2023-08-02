Monaghan car crash 'every parent's worst nightmare'
A crash which killed two teenage girls as they travelled to an end-of-year school dance has been described as a "every parent's worst nightmare".
Kiea McCann, 17, and Dlava Mohamed, 16, died after a crash on Monday in County Monaghan, near the Irish border.
On Tuesday night a guard of honour greeted Ms McCann's remains as they arrived home in Clones.
Government minister Heather Humphreys, who visited their school on Tuesday, called it an "unimaginable tragedy".
"This is a very, very sad day for Clones and there is a cloud over the town now and people just feel so upset," she said.
Ms Humphreys represents the Cavan-Monaghan constituency in the Dáil (Irish parliament) and is also the minister for social protection.
"It is every parent's worst nightmare because nobody expects to get that phone call," she said.
"One of the parents was on the football field [on Monday night] and she got the call."
Five people were in the car when it crashed on its way to a debutants' ball - a dinner-dance event for school-leavers - at about 18:45 local time Monday.
It happened at Legnakelly on the N54, the main road between Clones and Smithborough
Gardaí (Irish police) said the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
Death notices for both girls described their deaths as untimely and said they would be sorely missed by those who knew them.
BBC News NI understands that Dlava's family moved to Ireland from Syria around seven years ago.
Kiea is predeceased by her brother Jason.
The vehicle was driven by a 60-year-old man who was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he remains in a critical condition.
An 18-year-old woman, believed to be Dlava's sister, was taken to Cavan General Hospital, where she is in a critical but stable condition.
An 18-year-old man continues to be treated at the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The road has since reopened, after the vehicle was removed from the scene earlier on Tuesday.
Speaking outside Clones Garda Station on Tuesday evening, Supt Patrick O'Connell said the families had been at the scene on Monday night and were "suffering from shock and trauma".
He described the incident as "particularly traumatic" for all involved.
"Having attended the scene last night, it was particularly harrowing, particularly the chaos that emanates when such an incident happens," Supt O'Connell said.
He said that the families of the victims were "eternally grateful" to members of the public who stopped to give assistance at the scene of the crash.
Gardaí appealed to witnesses or those with dash-cam footage to contact them.
Their focus at this stage is on supporting the families and community, Supt O'Connell added.
A senior investigating officer has been appointed and a number of other previous crashes on the same road will help to form part of the investigation.