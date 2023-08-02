Monaghan car crash 'every parent's worst nightmare'

A crash which killed two teenage girls as they travelled to an end-of-year school dance has been described as a "every parent's worst nightmare".

Kiea McCann, 17, and Dlava Mohamed, 16, died after a crash on Monday in County Monaghan, near the Irish border.

On Tuesday night a guard of honour greeted Ms McCann's remains as they arrived home in Clones.

Government minister Heather Humphreys, who visited their school on Tuesday, called it an "unimaginable tragedy".

"This is a very, very sad day for Clones and there is a cloud over the town now and people just feel so upset," she said.