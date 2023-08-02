Police are appealing for information after a service van from a Nottinghamshire fire station was stolen in a burglary.

Officers were called to the break-in at Tuxford Fire Station, in Clark Lane, Tuxford, at about 01:15 BST on Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said a security lock was cut and a flatbed fire truck was taken after the keys were found inside the building.

The fire service said the truck was stolen amongst other things inside the vehicle, adding it was "unacceptable behaviour".