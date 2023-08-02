Burglars steal fire truck in fire station raid
Police are appealing for information after a service van from a Nottinghamshire fire station was stolen in a burglary.
Officers were called to the break-in at Tuxford Fire Station, in Clark Lane, Tuxford, at about 01:15 BST on Tuesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said a security lock was cut and a flatbed fire truck was taken after the keys were found inside the building.
The fire service said the truck was stolen amongst other things inside the vehicle, adding it was "unacceptable behaviour".
Inquiries to trace the stolen vehicle are ongoing, the force added.
Group manager Chris Emmott, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Our fire stations are around Nottinghamshire to help keep our communities safe, and not there to be damaged or tampered with.
"Thankfully, fire crews at Tuxford Fire Station are still able to respond to emergencies, so I want to reassure our communities that they will receive a full emergency response if they were to need us."
Anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity around the fire station, or who sees the vehicle or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is urged to come forward.
