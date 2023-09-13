Ofsted finds culture of discrimination at school
At a glance
Ofsted inspectors found a “culture of discrimination and inequality” at Wemms Education Centre in Long Ditton
Their report said some pupils feared reprisals if they reported concerns
The school was rated inadequate following the inspection
Ofsted inspectors have found a “culture of discrimination and inequality” at an independent school for children with additional needs.
Pupils at Wemms Education Centre in Long Ditton, Surrey, “fear reprisals” from some senior staff if they report concerns, the watchdog said in its report.
The school was rated inadequate overall and in the areas of behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
The school said it had put together "a comprehensive action plan" to bring about improvements.
An inspection into the independent school was requested “as promptly as possible” by the Department for Education, following complaints from parents.
Pupils at the school, with fees of £50,000 a year, are those who have been “unable to cope in mainstream education” and typically have social, emotional and mental health needs with almost all having an education, health and care plan in place.
'Risk of harm'
Inspectors said leaders’ understanding of safeguarding was “weak”, without a shared understanding of what constituted a “serious concern”.
Their report found: “Consequently, referrals to other agencies have been too slow, meaning that pupils are placed at risk of harm."
Inspectors said: “A negative culture pervades and permeates across staff, pupil and parent groups. Some staff, parents and pupils are wary of leaders and feel unable to air their views or concerns.
The report added that: “Inspectors heard repeatedly from staff, pupils and parents that pupils are not kept safe from bullying and abuse, including the use of racial and homophobic slurs and sexualised language and behaviours.”
However, the quality of education at the school and its sixth form provision were both rated good.
The school's chief executive, Duncan Murphy, said the report did not mirror other external reviews of the school, but added the school “wholly accept and understand that growth has not come without its challenges”.
With an action plan outlining steps being taken, as well as changes to governance for “greater rigour and accountability throughout”, Mr Murphy also said concerns regarding discrimination and inequality were being tackled.
