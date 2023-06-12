A £49.3m upgrade to water treatment works to produce better quality drinking water for tens of thousands of properties is under way.

Essex and Suffolk Water, part of Northumbrian Water Group, is funding the work at Barsham in Suffolk.

A new underground reservoir is being built that will supply areas including Beccles, Bungay, Lowestoft and Southwold.

The work is set to finish in March 2025.