Police have released images of two men officers want to speak to after a man was injured in a serious assault in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police said the man, in his 30s, was punched to the head in St Mary's Gate at 00:15 BST on 29 September.

As he fell, the victim hit his head on the kerb, leaving him with a large cut that required stitches.

Police want to speak to the men, who the force said were in the area at the time of the attack.