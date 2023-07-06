A man in his 20s has been arrested after cocaine worth more than €500,000 (£427,000) was seized in the Republic of Ireland.

An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said €30,000 (£25,600) was also seized during the search of a property in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin at around 17:00 local time on Wednesday.

They said the intelligence led operation was carried out as part of Operation Tara, an initiative targeting organised crime.

The man, who officers said was in his early 20s, is being held under Ireland’s Criminal Justice Act.

“This intelligence led operation is a continuation of local gardaí’s effort to tackle serious and organised crime gangs whom are supplying controlled drugs to our local communities,” Det Supt Paul Murphy said.

He added: “An Garda Síochána will continue these efforts in support of our communities to keep people safe.”

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.