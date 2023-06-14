Road closed due to smoke from mountain fire

closed signGetty Images

Large amounts of smoke are making driving unsafe along the mountain road

Smoke from an ongoing wildfire has forced the closure of a mountain road.

Access to the A4061 Rhigos mountain road, linking Bridgend with Hirwaun via the Ogmore and Rhondda Valleys in south Wales was stopped at 13:00 BST on Wednesday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has asked people to avoid the area.

Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.

The blaze began at 18:00 BST on 9 June and reignited on Tuesday.

