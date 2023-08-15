Leamington Spa and Lichfield on Tree of the Year shortlist
- Published
Two West Midlands trees have been shortlisted to be Tree of the Year 2023.
Conservation charity Woodland Trust has selected 12 trees across the UK using a team of experts and the public.
The list includes trees in Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, and Lichfield, in Staffordshire.
Naomi Tilley, from the trust, said the shortlisted trees were remarkable.
Ms Tilley, lead campaigner at Woodland Trust, said ancient trees in towns and cities were "vital for the health of nature, people and planet".
"But most ancient trees aren't protected by law, and those in urban areas are particularly vulnerable, like one of this year's nominees - which narrowly escaped being cut down by Sheffield City Council in 2017."
The winning tree is set to represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year competition and would be announced on 19 October, Woodland Trust said.
Other trees on the shortlist
Greenwich Park sweet chestnut, London
Holm oak blitz tree, Exeter, Devon
The Grantham Oak, Grantham
Chelsea Road Elm, Sheffield
Crouch oak, Addlestone, Surrey
Gorton Park poplar, Manchester
Plymouth pear, Plymouth, Devon
Sweet chestnut, Wrexham
Highland Gateway walnut, Perth
Belvoir oak, Belfast
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external