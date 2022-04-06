The full stage route for cyclists taking part in the prestigious Tour of Britain this year has been unveiled, featuring an Aberdeen start.

The 2022 event begins on Sunday 4 September, with the first stage taking in Inverurie, Insch, Alford, Ballater and Braemar before an uphill climb to the Glenshee Ski Centre.

The event will conclude on the Isle of Wight on 11 September.

In between, daily stages two to seven are from Hawick to Duns, Durham to Sunderland, Redcar to Helmsley, West Bridgford to Mansfield, Tewkesbury to Gloucester, and West Bay to Ferndown.

It is the furthest north the Tour of Britain has ever started.

Belgium's Wout van Aert won last year after the closing Stonehaven to Aberdeen stage.