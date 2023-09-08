CCTV appeal after woman 'groped' in alleyway
CCTV images have been released as part of a sexual assault investigation in Nottinghamshire.
Police said a woman was walking to work when she was groped by a man as he jogged past her in an alleyway linking Tennyson Avenue and Brooklands Drive, in Gedling.
The assault, which happened at about 10:30 BST on 27 August, left the victim "shaken", said the force.
Officers believe the man in the images may have information that can assist the investigation.
PC Lucy Pear, of Nottinghamshire Police, says the woman was being supported by the force's team.
Anyone who recognises the man in the images is being urged to contact the police.
