CCTV images have been released as part of a sexual assault investigation in Nottinghamshire.

Police said a woman was walking to work when she was groped by a man as he jogged past her in an alleyway linking Tennyson Avenue and Brooklands Drive, in Gedling.

The assault, which happened at about 10:30 BST on 27 August, left the victim "shaken", said the force.

Officers believe the man in the images may have information that can assist the investigation.