More than 100 new homes approved near Honiton

Councillors agreed on the principle of the project, with details to be considered at a later date, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Twenty five per cent of the homes are to be "affordable" and the development is considered "sustainable", councillors were told.

Council development manager Wendy Ormsby said: "The benefits of delivering housing significantly outweigh any adverse impacts arising."

And Chris Dolling of Taylor Wimpey asked: "If you can’t build on such a sustainable location, where can you build?"

Councillor Roy Collins said he had worked at the farm as a teenager in 1968 and argued that it was a "heritage site" that should not be touched.

It was home, he said, to more than 10 species of bat as well as beavers, otters and mink.

"I hope we will turn this down because it is unfair on the people of Honiton," he said. “It shouldn’t be allowed."

But councillor Ian Barlow added: "I feel sympathy for Councillor Collins, but in 1968 there were 55m people in the UK. Now there are 67m.

"It’s not rocket science. Towns have to grow, and to me this ticks every box."

After the meeting, a Taylor Wimpey spokesman said the company was pleased to be granted permission, adding: "If our reserved matters planning application is approved, we will undertake significant improvements to Northcote Road, as well as arranging maintenance of the public open space.

"We look forward to continuing our engagement with local stakeholders as we prepare our reserved matters planning application in the coming months."