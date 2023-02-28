The northern lights have thrilled people across the UK for a second night running with aurora borealis visible in many areas on Monday evening.

The natural phenomenon is created by a solar flare erupting on the Sun, sending charged particles towards the Earth which interact with out atmosphere.

Although the strongest display was seen in Scotland, it could be clearly seen across much of the East of England.

TV and radio presenter Rylan said he could see them from his Essex home, though some joked it was light pollution from the M25.