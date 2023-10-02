A police officer who admitted drink-driving has been dismissed without notice from Devon and Cornwall Police.

The force said PC Ian MacQueen was arrested last December while off duty. He admitted driving while unfit through drink and was fined and disqualified from driving at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court in June.

He was dismissed from the force after a hearing in September found he breached two standards of professional behaviour, "namely discreditable conduct as well as honesty and integrity", the force said.

Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell said MacQueen’s conduct "fell well below what we expect from our officers".