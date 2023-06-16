The "devastated" family of a man shot dead outside his south London home say they remain "broken" two years on from his killing.

Matthias Poleon, 27, was shot in the chest by two masked individuals in Balham on 17 June 2021.

The pair then fled towards the town centre but they have never been traced and nobody has ever been charged over his death.

Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction.