A dog walker was found unconscious after a "shocking" assault at a nature reserve, police have said.

Cambridgeshire Police said the woman in her 50s was taken to hospital, after the attack at Paxton Pits Nature Reserve, Little Paxton, near St Neots, at about 07:40 BST on Thursday.

The force said she was discovered by other dog walkers.

It said her watch and dog were missing, but her pet was later spotted unharmed a short distance away.