Woman knocked unconscious in nature reserve assault
- Published
A dog walker was found unconscious after a "shocking" assault at a nature reserve, police have said.
Cambridgeshire Police said the woman in her 50s was taken to hospital, after the attack at Paxton Pits Nature Reserve, Little Paxton, near St Neots, at about 07:40 BST on Thursday.
The force said she was discovered by other dog walkers.
It said her watch and dog were missing, but her pet was later spotted unharmed a short distance away.
DC Bita Wheatley said it had been "a shocking assault on a woman who was just out walking her dog".
Appealing for information, she said the force believed it "to be an isolated incident".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830