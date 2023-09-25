Man jailed for attempting to groom children
- Published
A man who used social media in attempts to groom children for sexual abuse has been jailed for seven years.
Gareth Lucas, 31, from Maidstone, Kent, repeatedly sent explicit images to the profiles of two children he believed were 14 years old.
The children did not exist, Kent Police said.
The force said he sent messages of an explicit nature, urging children to engage in sexual activity and to send him indecent images.
Lucas admitted two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and three counts of attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.
He denied a further charge of attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence but was found guilty following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on X, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.