Police in the Republic of Ireland have made a further arrest following the largest drugs seizure in the history of the state.

It brings the total number of arrests to eight.

Officials recovered 2,253kg of cocaine after a Panamanian-registered cargo ship, MV Matthew, was stormed by armed forces and impounded on Tuesday.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of €157m (£136m).

One man was arrested on Saturday for alleged organised crime offences.

Six individuals are currently being detained by investigating Gardaí (Irish police) at police stations in the southern region.

Two other men appeared in court on Friday, charged with conspiracy to import drugs.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.