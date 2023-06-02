Hotel set to house asylum seekers from July
At a glance
Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli will host asylum seekers from 3 July
Up to 207 people will be housed there
Carmarthenshire council remains "firmly against" the plans
The Refugee Council is concerned about whether anyone placed there will have the support they need
A hotel is set to house asylum seekers despite objections from the local council.
Carmarthenshire County Council was told by the Home Office that the Stradey Park Hotel, Llanelli would host asylum seekers from 3 July.
The authority said up to 207 people, made up of family groups, would be accommodated across 77 rooms, adding that it remained "firmly against" the plans.
The Refugee Council has raised concerns about integrating asylum seekers in the community and whether they will have the support they need.
Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, Darren Price, said he was "outraged" the plan was going ahead.
"Even at this stage I call on the hotel owners, Sterling Woodrow, to reconsider their position and stop this from progressing,” he said.
The news comes after a couple from Llanelli paid £2,000 towards their October wedding at the hotel.
Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels?
The Home Office has a legal obligation to provide accommodation for asylum seekers who cannot obtain it themselves, or if it does not meet the essential living needs.
Typically, someone seeking asylum in the UK would stay in hostel-style accommodation for their first few weeks before moving into longer-term housing.
However, backlog figures, external for the year to the end of June 2022, show 103,000 asylum applications are awaiting a decision - which may contribute to hotels such as Stradey Park being used.
Speaking on BBC Radio Wales Drive on Tuesday, Gareth Lynn Montes, the housing policy and research lead for the Welsh Refugee Council said there were "concerns about people being overcrowded in rooms" and "not having enough facilities".
"For instance, do they have cooking facilities there for them to fend for themselves? Otherwise they're going to have to spend their meagre allowance on food outside," Mr Lynn Montes said.
He added that asylum seekers were unable to work while their applications were being considered, which he said took two to three years on average.
If such a large group of people were in one hotel, "there is no opportunity to do some of the integration work", English language classes and other services, he said.