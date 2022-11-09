Allegations of abuse against members of a religious order are being investigated by gardaí (Irish police).

Detectives say a number of allegations have been made in relation to Spiritan Schools and the Spiritan Order.

The Sexual Crime Management Unit at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau is coordinating the investigation.

"No further information can be disclosed in relation to individual referrals for operational reasons," a garda spokesman said.

He added: "An Garda Síochána urges any person who may have been the victim of any abuse to make contact with their local garda station where they will be supported and treated with sensitivity or to contact a support agency."

Current Provincial of the Spiritans, Fr Martin Kelly, told Irish broadcaster RTÉ , externalthat more than 233 people have made allegations of abuse against identified Irish Spiritans in ministries in Ireland and abroad.

In a documentary, which aired on Monday, he said that 57 allegations related to Blackrock College in Dublin.