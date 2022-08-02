Highland Council has been sent an outline of plans for an 18-hole golf course at Coul Links in the Highlands.

Previous proposals for a course in the area of dunes near the village of Embo were refused planning permission by the Scottish government two years ago.

Communities of Coul Ltd has said its plans would create jobs and better protect the coastal habitat.

Conservation groups oppose the project.

Communities of Coul Ltd has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to Highland Council in advance of seeking planning approval at a later date.

The PAN outlines plans for a course on 652 acres (264ha) of grazing pasture, dune heath, scrub and woodland.

A clubhouse, shop and maintenance shed have also been proposed.

Conservationists oppose the plans because of concerns about damage to internationally important and protected habitat.