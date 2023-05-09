A council has released pictures showing the extent of a suspected arson attack on one of its libraries.

Books, equipment and the interior of the Roose Library in Barrow-in-Furness were significantly damaged in the fire on Wednesday.

Three boys were arrested on suspicion of deliberately starting the fire, which happened at about 20:00 BST.

Westmorland and Furness Council said it is now "assessing the full impact of the fire" which caused "severe" damage.