A house has been left uninhabitable after a chimney blaze, a fire service has said.

Three crews were called to the house in Chelmsford Road, Rawreth, at 13:50 BST on Thursday and put it out by 14:53, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

The roof of the "large house was completely alight after it started in the chimney flue", it added.

Howard Midwood, station manager, said: "If you’ve got a log burner or open fire in your home, please make sure it is swept and inspected regularly by a competent tradesperson to make sure it’s safe to use."