Special needs school saved by new fee settlement
Northease Manor School said it faced closure without a significant increase in the fees it charges local authorities
East Sussex County Council had described the proposed increase as "unsustainable"
The authority says it has now reached an agreement with the school
A school for children with special educational needs has been saved after an agreement over fees was reached with three councils.
Northease Manor in Lewes, East Sussex, is a co-educational, independent school for primarily autistic students or those with dyslexia.
The school had wanted to increase its fees to local education authorities to £32,000 a year from September, claiming this was needed to remain financially viable.
East Sussex County Council had described the increase as "unsustainable", but said it had now reached an agreement with the school.
A statement from the council said: “We can confirm that, in conjunction with West Sussex County Council and Brighton and Hove City Council, we have reached an agreement with Northease Manor School regarding the proposed fee increases at the school.
“We look forward to our continued partnership with the school.”
Lewes MP Maria Caulfield welcomed the agreement.
She said: "This is ends the uncertainty for children and their families and I am grateful to East Sussex County Council for their hard work under a tight fiscal environment.
"The funding offer that has now been agreed will provide the school with the resources they need to sustain their provision and with financial stability for the next three academic years.”
