Police officers are to be based at a North Yorkshire fire station after plans to sell off their current home to a community group were revealed.

Masham Police House has been designated a community asset by the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (NYPFCC) as it looks to sell it to the current occupiers in a bid to save money.

Charity Mashamshire Community Office has been given time to raise funds to buy the property.

There will be no change in policing with officers being based a short walk away from their current site, North Yorkshire Police said.

The sale is aimed at helping to cut the number of buildings owned by the two emergency services.