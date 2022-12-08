Arrest after elderly man targeted in distraction burglary

A man has been arrested after a 77-year-old had money stolen from him in a distraction burglary.

The victim was in his caravan in Forest Town, near Mansfield, when he answered the door to a man offering gardening services.

He agreed to give him £260 for the work, before paying the man from a jar filled with bank notes.

Nottinghamshire Police said the suspect offered to open the jar and took £770 without telling him.