Improvement plan for streets near railway station

P﻿roposals to improve roads around Derby's railway station are aimed at making the streets more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly

A council has unveiled plans to upgrade streets around Derby's railway station to make it more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly.

D﻿erby City Council's proposals - for part of the city's Railway Conservation Area - would see widened footpaths, new street lighting and bollards, and a fresh look for the war memorial near the station.

T﻿he work would also see a "complete refurbishment" of the junction between Railway Terrace, Station Approach and Siddals Road including wider footpaths and carriageway resurfacing.

I﻿t is not clear how much the work would cost, but the money is set to come from the council's share of the government's Transforming Cities Fund.

T﻿he plans have been welcomed by councillors

T﻿he Local Democracy Reporting Service said the plans were discussed at a heritage and conservation committee meeting on Thursday.

C﻿ouncillor Fareed Hussain said: "I believe it was 20-25 years ago since the area was left refurbished.

"﻿Anything that improves Derby's image, I am in favour of."

F﻿ellow councillor Gulfraz Nawaz added: "I welcome the changes... it would be great if they could be done quickly because the area does need a facelift."

T﻿he conservation area could also be set for new homes, should plans for up to 31 new apartments be approved by the council.

T﻿he apartments, which would be built within the current Waterfall pub building in Railway Terrace, would see the pub reduced in size.

R﻿esidents expressed concerns over parking and gridlock at a recent meeting at the Brunswick pub.

