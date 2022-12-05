A council has unveiled plans to upgrade streets around Derby's railway station to make it more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly.

D﻿erby City Council's proposals - for part of the city's Railway Conservation Area - would see widened footpaths, new street lighting and bollards, and a fresh look for the war memorial near the station.

T﻿he work would also see a "complete refurbishment" of the junction between Railway Terrace, Station Approach and Siddals Road including wider footpaths and carriageway resurfacing.

I﻿t is not clear how much the work would cost, but the money is set to come from the council's share of the government's Transforming Cities Fund.