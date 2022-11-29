Body of pensioner found in canal
- Published
The body of a man in his 80s was found in a canal at a Northampton business park, police have confirmed.
Northamptonshire Police said he was discovered in a lock at The Lakes, on Bedford Road, at about midday on Saturday.
"We are treating this man’s death as unexplained at this time but not suspicious," a statement from the force said.
Police said officers would now prepare a report for the coroner.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external