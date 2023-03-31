The Labour-run authority is expected to recommend the market's closure after revealing it was spending about £1.5m a year subsidising it.

In a statement on Thursday, a council spokesperson said: "We understand that uncertainty about the market’s future is uncomfortable and unhelpful for traders.

"While we are negotiating with Global Mutual [the group that manages the Victoria Centre], it is unfortunately impossible to give them a definitive answer.

"To try to provide some short-term certainty, we have guaranteed there will be no changes before the end of April.

"We have committed to updating them as soon as we have any further information to share."

John Easom, one of 31 remaining traders, was among those unhappy at the statement.

"It tells us nothing and just delays the decision-making process even further, whilst damaging businesses," he said.

"They are treating us like second-class citizens."

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said compensation offers had been made to traders confidentially but any announcement was unlikely until after the local elections on 4 May.