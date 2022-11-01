Man jailed for attack on officers at city hotel
- Published
A man has been jailed for 12 months after attacking five police officers at a city centre hotel.
Police were called to the Nottingham hotel at about 01:00 BST on Saturday after a woman was assaulted.
They were confronted by a bare-chested Daniel Johnson who assaulted five officers.
The 39-year-old, of York Way, Camden, was jailed at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
At the hearing, Johnson pleaded guilty to five assaults by beating of an emergency worker, a racially aggravated common assault by beating, an assault by beating on a hotel employee and criminal damage.
Police said body worn video footage captured the moments officers were punched, kicked and thrown to the ground when Johnson reacted violently in the hotel corridor.
No-one was seriously injured in the attack.
Det Sgt Lisa Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This case highlights the sort of violent behaviour our officers have to deal with on a sadly regular basis.
"I am pleased Johnson has been swiftly dealt with and jailed for his totally unacceptable behaviour.
"We will not tolerate violence against women or attacks on officers who are simply working to keep the public safe.
"Johnson has been jailed within two days of the incident and I hope this sends a clear message that violent offenders will be rapidly and robustly brought to justice."