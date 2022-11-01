A man has been jailed for 12 months after attacking five police officers at a city centre hotel.

Police were called to the Nottingham hotel at about 01:00 BST on Saturday after a woman was assaulted.

They were confronted by a bare-chested Daniel Johnson who assaulted five officers.

The 39-year-old, of York Way, Camden, was jailed at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.